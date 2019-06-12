Women’s World Cup: Super Falcons Defeat South Korea

A brilliant goal by former Liverpool forward Asisat Oshoala helped earn Nigeria a first win at the 2019 Women’s World Cup – and all but end South Korea’s hopes of reaching the last-16.

Nigeria went ahead when defender Kim Do-yeon volleyed past her own keeper.

Ex-Arsenal player Oshoala held off a defender before rounding the keeper to score Nigeria’s second goal.

South Korea, who face Norway in their third and final group match on Monday, have yet to score or earn a point.

Having qualified for the World Cup after finishing fifth at the 2018 Asian Cup, South Korea are anchored at the bottom of Group A with a goal difference of minus six.

They played well in spells against the champions of Africa but a lack of cutting edge in front of goal once again cost them.

After losing 4-0 to hosts France in their opening group game, they fired more blanks as Nigeria’s 18-year-old keeper Chiamaka Nnadozie had little to do.

Nigeria also came into this game on the back of a defeat after losing 3-0 to Norway.

However, they were gifted the lead when Kim put the ball into her own net while under pressure from Nigeria’s captain Desire Oparanozie.

There was no luck about their second goal, however, Oshoala producing a superb piece of quality to score one of the goals of the tournament so far. (BBC)