Stanbic IBTC Partners JAN to Organise Moneybee Competition

Ugo Aliogo

As part of efforts to promote financial literacy in the country, Stanbic IBTC, in partnership with Junior Achievement Nigeria (JAN), organised moneybee competition, aimed at equipping secondary school students with information about financial management.

Speaking at the event to mark this year’s Children’s Day in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Demola Sogunle said the bank is aligned with the project that it has been running over the years, adding that the competition is aimed at building financing literacy and equipping the children with knowledge of a lifetime.

While highlighting the importance of education, Sogunle said at a young impressionable age, schooling or getting an education might seem like a difficult chore, “some people might even tell you that it is not important, believe me it is.”

He urged the children to remember that education gives them a competitive chance in life and a good education can open them up to a life of ease; so they should take their education seriously.

“There is need for discipline and good mentors. Discipline means self-control, which is a sign of inner strength and control of yourself, your actions and reactions. It gives you the power to stick to your decisions and follow them through without changing your mind. If you must do things out of habit, make sure that the habit is one that you have built deliberately, is progressive and not destructive.

“You should also identify good role models and learn from them. A good mentor will help you achieve your goals faster because you will learn from their previous mistakes.

“Sign up and take every good opportunity to volunteer- even for free. Volunteering apprenticeship is a smart way to gain experience and learn life lessons. It opens you up to the realities of life and gives you an opportunity to build your network.

“Volunteering for a good cause boosts your resume and gives you confidence in what you would have achieved. Always seek to improve yourself and look for growth opportunities. Life is a marathon, not a sprint, you cannot afford to rest on your oars at any position you find yourself. You should keep moving, remain at whatever you are doing and keep in mind that continuous improvement is a sure way to being successful in life.”

In her remarks, the Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC, Olunfunke Amobi, said the purpose of the competition is to up skill the students in secondary school on financial literacy.

She added that the competition ensures that students are updated with educative information regarding the financial institution, which includes banking, pension and insurance.