Remy Martin Raises Bar with 3D Outdoor Extravaganza Party

The Remy Martin Extravaganza parties have grown to become the standard for out-of-club partying in Nigeria. Last week, the bar was set even higher with the first ever 3D concert tagged ‘The Outdoor Extravaganza’ which held at the Lekki Special Events Centre.

The show kicked off with an explosion of lights, immaculate choreography by over 60 dancers who recreated ‘The Greatest Show’ ushering guests into the multisensory 3D event. Other thrilling performances include Brazilian dancers, fire eaters, Cirque ring dancers and pole dancers. Guests were also taken down memory lane with dance performances to songs by Tupac and Biggie showing new attendees why it is called the biggest dance party in Nigeria.

The highlight of the event was the launch of Remy Martin Producers Trilogy – Season 1; a campaign targeted at budding music producers and video directors. With the help of Remy Martin 1738, two aspiring and innovative individuals will win a perfect kick-start to their careers by getting a unique chance of working with video for A-list artist, Phyno, with the guidance of top Nigerian producer, Sarz, and video director, Clarence Peters.

South African rapper, Nasty C alongside Rowlene, and Phyno, Wande Coal closed out the night performing their hit songs while DJ Neptune, Jimmy Jatt and DJ Baggio delivered outstanding sets as well.

The #AtTheClubwithRemyMartin outdoor Extravaganza kicks off the club series which will be held pan-Nigeria in coming months with a final showdown in December.