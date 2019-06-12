National Troupe Thrills Guests at Democracy Day Celebration

The contingent of the National Troupe on Wednesday thrilled guests to cultural dances and displays at the maiden June 12 Democracy Day celebration.

The troupe from the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, entertained guests with dances from the Northern, Southern and Western regions of the country.

The cultures represented at the event were the Yoruba, Fulani, the fishermen dance from the Ijaws and Ibo.

While the Fulani dancers displayed the showing of strength by the men and feeding of the men by their women, the Ijaw dance showcased the paddling of canoe for fishing.

One of the unique aspect of the display was the mixture of the dance with the armed forces brigade parade intermittently.

They provided shield for the dancers during the performance which symbolised the statutory function of the military to protect the country.

The Armed forces also showed an excellent display of entertaining parade that elicited applause from the audience.

The audience comprised of President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Acting Chief Justice, Justice Tanko Mohammed.

Other dignitaries at the event are some visiting Heads of States and members of the diplomatic community. (NAN)