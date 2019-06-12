Democracy Day: Gowon, Obasanjo, IBB, Shonekan, Jonathan Absent at Eagles Square

By Chuks Okocha in Abuja

As Nigeria marks the maiden edition of the Democracy Day celebration, most former presidents and heads of state are absent at the Eagle Square, venue of the event, despite the fact that they were invited.

According to the programme of event, they were billed to arrive the venue at 9.35am but as at press time, none of the former presidents and ex-heads of state were sighted.

Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, former military president Ibrahim Babangida, who annulled the June 12, 1993, and General Yakubu Gowon are not at the venue of the event.

Former head of the Interim government, Chief Ernest Shonekan, who took over from President Babangida, was also absent.