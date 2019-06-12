Air Peace Faults AIB’s Allegation of Failure to Report Hard Landing Incident

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, yesterday faulted the allegation by the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), that the airline had consistently failed to file Mandatory Occurrence Report (MOR), on incidents involving its aircraft.

In a statement signed by the Air Peace’s Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Toyin Olajide, the airline expressed doubt whether the statement issued by AIB was done in good faith, insisting that it was a misrepresentation of facts concerning the incident in question.

“In the night of May 15, 2019, an Air Peace Boeing 737-300 with registration number 5N – BUK made a hard landing in Lagos on account of sudden change in weather at the point of touch down.

“But AIB grossly misrepresented the facts when it alluded that the airline only reported the incident, after the Bureau’s team visited its corporate headquarters in Lagos on June 6, 2019, which was about three weeks after the incident occurred.

“Contrary to the press statement issued by the AIB, Air Peace duly notified the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) of the incident on May 16, 2019, before it followed up with a written communication and subsequently filed an MOR on May 17, 2019, with reference number APL/QM/279/19. The said MOR filed by the airline was received and signed for by the NCAA on the same date. The airline complied with the statutory time-lime for the filing of MOR,” the airline said.

The airline said it was still in shock over the deliberate misrepresentation of facts by the AIB, and questioned the motive behind the allegation.

Air Peace wondered if AIB’s statement was “intended to scare the flying public against an airline that has consistently demonstrated zero tolerance for unsafe practices.”

The airline also expressed surprise at AIB’s “dredging” up of the incident, which occurred on December 14, 2018, en route Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, when oxygen masks were automatically deployed as a result of change in cabin pressure, noting that matters related to masks dropping during flight is not peculiar to Air Peace, but common to airlines all over the world.

“Air Peace questions if it is not an aberration for an Accident Investigation Bureau to do acts capable of not only misleading the flying public, but also deliberately creating unnecessary fear in their minds,” adding that it was smokescreen for AIB to allege that some other airlines did not report their incidents without naming those airlines.