PDP Endorses Ndume, Bago

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago for Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives respectively, ahead of National Assembly inauguration on Tuesday.

The ruling All Progressives Congress had earlier endorsed senator Ahmed Lawan for Senate President and Hon Femi Gbajabiamila for Speaker.

A statement signed by Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri, PDP National Secretary, said the NWC “after very extensive consultations with critical stakeholders resolves to support Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago for Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives respectively, ahead of National Assembly inauguration on Tuesday.”

The statement read: “The final resolution on Senator Ndume and Hon. Bago was reached at the end of a decisive meeting of members of the National Working Committee, party leaders, state governors as well as senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP.

“This decision is in the best interest of the nation, in line with our party’s determination to deepen democracy, ensure a strong and independent legislature, strict compliance with the principle of separation of powers as well as constitutional checks and balances in the polity.

“All senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP are to be guided accordingly.”