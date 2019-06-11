Live Updates: 9th National Assembly Inauguration

9.52 AM

APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, going round the Senate Chambers exchanging pleasantries with Senators-elect across party lines

9.44 AM

Former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara; former Minister of Information, Labaran Maku, and Ms. Ama Pepple in the Senate Chambers

9.38 AM

Chairman of Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, led 18 other APC Governors to the Senate Chambers

9.35 Am

APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former governor of Ekiti state, Adeniyi Adebayo and his Edo state counterpart, Lucky Igbinedion now in Senate Chambers

9.33 AM

Gbajabiamila arrives to a thunderous ovation by his supporters

9:30 AM

Boma Goodhead, a lone voice in the House shouted Bago’s name contending with the thunderous chant of Gbaja.

9.25 AM

One of the APC speakership candidates, Hon. Olajide Olatunbosun arrives House of Representatives gallery

9.23 AM

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, former Senate Leader and a contender for Senate Presidency, Senator Ahmad Lawan , another contender for Senate President, Senator Ali Ndume and no fewer than 50 other Senators-elect have arrived the National Assembly complex.

Other early arrivals include former governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura; a candidate for Deputy Senate Presidency, Ovie Omo-Agege; Opeyemi Bamidele; Ifeanyi Uba, Teslim Folarin; Aminu Wammako.

The Senators-elect who arrived in the company of their spouses made straight for the Senate chambers where the inauguration is expected to commence by 10 am prompt.

9.03 AM

More than 170 House members are already in the chamber.

9.00 AM

Former Imo State governor, Mr. Rochas Okorocha arrives National Assembly.