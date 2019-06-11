All AFCON 2019 Matches to Air Live on DStv, GOtv

The 52 matches of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, which holds in Egypt between 21 June and 19 July, will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv via the SuperSport channels.

This festival of African football will be live and in HD on DStv and the full offering of games will be available on GOtv. The SuperSport broadcast will feature expert opinion and insight from top commentators and veterans of the continental game.

The AFCON tournament will be available on the DStv Family package upwards, with selected games on DStv Access. On GOtv, the matches will be available on GOtv Max and GOtv Plus packages.

DStv viewers can catch the all the games SS7 with selected matches on SS10 and SS8, while GOtv viewers can watch the action Select 4 with selected games scheduled on Select 2 and Select 5.

“We are thrilled to continue to cater to our customers’ football appetites with one of the most anticipated football tournaments of the year, and what makes it even more exciting this timearound is that most of the countries we operate in are represented in AFCON 2019”, says MultiChoice Nigeria’s Chief Customer Officer, Martin Mabutho.

The 2019 AFCON will be the 32nd edition of the continental tournament and takes places across six venues: Cairo International Stadium; 30 June Stadium, Cairo; Al Salaam Stadium, Cairo; Alexandria Stadium; Suez Stadium; and Ismailia Stadium.

It is the first edition of the tournament to feature a new 24-team format. There are six groups of four teams each for the round-robin phase of the competition.

The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance into the last 16 and the tournament proceeds on a knockout basis from then on.

Cameroon are the defending champions, having triumphed at the last edition in Gabon in early 2017.

The tournament opens on Friday 21 June with the first Group A match between Egypt and Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium, which will also host the final on July 19.

Ahead of the tournament kick-off, MultiChoice will also ensure customers are treated to additional football content via SS7 (E36) which will be opened to DStv Access from 7 to 20 June, while Select 1 will be available to GOtv Max, Plus and Value customers to enjoy archive content, previous finals, best qualifiers, documentaries and profile pieces.