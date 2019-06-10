Obaseki elected vice chairman Progressives Governors Forum

In recognition of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s growing political clout across the country, engrained in his clean politics and people-cantered policies, members of the Progressive Governors Forum have elected the Edo State governor as their vice chairman.

The Progressive Governors Forum comprises all state governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu as chairman.

Recall that Obaseki last week had a robust meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on the 2020 gubernatorial election in Edo State amongst other issues.

Obaseki will now work with all APC governors and other leaders across the country to galvanise the party towards more electoral victories and the timely delivery of the dividends of democracy.