Kano’s Anti-graft Commission Empowered by Law to Investigate Emir Sanusi, Says Chair

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Following a preliminary report submitted to the Kano State government by the state Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission, the anti-graft body has said that it is not under anybody’s influence to investigate the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll.

The Chairman of the Commission, Mr Muhyi Magaji Rimingado, told reporters in Kano on Monday that the body has been empowered by law to independently probe the emir.

“The general public may recall that the Commission is in receipt of a complaint filed by Concerned Friends of Kano Emirate dated 28th March, 2017 on allegation of financial misappropriation by Kano Emirate Council under Emir Sanusi II. The petitioners raised some allegations bordering on spending funds belonging to Emirate Council without appropriation and regards to due process,” Rimingado said.

He explained that the law establishing the Commission has made it to be independent under Section 8, 9 and 15 of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 as amended.

The anti-graft agency chairman added that the commission is only acting on petition bordering on allegations raised by some concerned friends of the Kano Emirate on financial misappropriation of the Emirate’s funds under Emir Sanusi II.

He therefore stated that the Commission, despite the preliminary report, is still continuing with its investigation while waiting on the government to act on the report.

However, he added that the query letter issued to Emir Sanusi II by the state government based on the report of the Commission has raised issues with regards to clarifications to prove the independence of the Commission.

“This investigation was not commenced at the instance of the government of Kano State but as a result of series of complaints by citizens of the state.

“That by virtue of Section 8 of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended) which provides that ‘in exercising its powers under this law, the Commission shall not be subjected to the direction and control of any authority’, the Commission is not under the control or discretion of any authority or person.

“That our preliminary report is only for the government to act administratively so that the Commission can continue to exercise its responsibilities without any interference and nothing more.

“That as far as the Commission is concerned, this investigation is ongoing and the Commission will do everything legally possible to deliver its mandate with respect to the case,” he declared.

THISDAY reports that the Commission has last week submitted the preliminary report to the state government, seeking the suspension of the emir for scuttling its investigation over allegations of misappropriation of the emirate’s funds amounting to N3.4 billion.