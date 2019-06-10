Govt, burrow pit operators to meet over security

Following concerns over security threats on the lives of burrow pit operators in Edo South Senatorial District, the Edo State Government has scheduled a meeting to address pressing issues among the operators to ensure a secure environment for their business.

In a statement, Commissioner for Minerals, Oil and Gas, Hon. Joseph Ugheoke, said “Following series of reports on security challenges across the burrow pits in Edo State, all burrow bit operators in Edo South Senatorial District are invited to a meeting convened by my office.”

He said the meeting with the burrow pit operators would hold in his office in Benin City, on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 10am.

The meeting is coming after media reports alleged that burrow pit operators in Avbiama Community and its environs in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State are now working in fear following demand for monthly payment of ransom by kidnappers.