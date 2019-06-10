Ex-Ogun Political Office Holders Allegedly Cart Away Vehicles, Office Furniture

Femi Ogbonnikan in Abeokuta

Strong indications have emerged that some ex-political office holders in Ogun State allegedly carted away valuables, such as vehicles, furniture and office items before vacating their offices.

THISDAY gathered that official vehicles that were meant for some officials of the new administration to inherit were said to have been equally removed from the pool.

Consequently, it was said that the officers of the new administration had no choice than to convert their personal vehicles for official use.

Investigation revealed that shortly after being ushered into the governor’s office in a colourful parade mounted by a team of policemen, the new Governor, Dapo Abiodun, while in company of his deputy, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; Head of Service (HOS), Lanre Bisiriyu; and permanent secretaries (PS), wasted no time in embarking on a tour of key offices, such as the Civil Service Commission (CSC), Accountant-General, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, among others.

During the visit, the governor was said to have found out that some of the former officials made away with chairs, tables and other furniture items.

Salako-Oyedele was assigned to inspect the state of the facilities at the deputy governor’s lodge, Government Guest House 2 and the Presidential Lodge, all located at Ibara GRA, and the Government House, Igbein, Abeokuta, last Monday.

The deputy governor who was accompanied on the inspection tour by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Government House and General Services, Alhaji Shamsildeen Mosuro, it was further gathered, expressed disappointment over the poor state of the facilities and the carting away of the government’s property.

But when contacted on the issue, the new Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Kunle Somorin, told THISDAY that he was yet to be briefed.

“I resumed few days ago and I am yet to be briefed over the carting away of the government properties, including vehicles and furniture.

But I can assure you, if and when we find out such, we would look into it.

“The government and the good people of the state will not be short-changed, even, if it happens.

“Carting away or misuse of government facilities, if there is any, we will look into it,” he assured.