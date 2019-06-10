APC Govs, 268 Lawmakers Back Lawan,  Gbajabiamila 

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

A total of 268 bi-parisan lawmakers yesterday signed document pledging their support to the preferred candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the positions of speaker and the deputy, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Hon. Idris Wase, respectively.

The APC Governors Forum has also backed the candidacy of Lawan and Gbajabiamila in the ninth National Assembly.

The progressives’governors disclosed this yesterday in Abuja after a closed-door meeting held at the Kebbi Governor’s lodge, Abuja.

The meeting was the inaugural meeting of the governors after the 2019 elections.

The Governor of Kebbi State and Chairman of the Forum, Atiku Bagudu, said that the governors were unanimous in supporting the party and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Towards that extent, we are all unanimous in our support for Senator Ahmed Lawan for the Senate presidency and Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila for the Speaker if the House of Representatives and all governors are in agreement and we will work towards that purpose,” he added.

Meanwhile, lawmakers drawn from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and other opposition parties last night converged at the Nicon Hilton Hotel and Suites in Abuja, venue of the event. It was also announced at the event that some of the main speakership candidates, Hon. Nkiruika Onyejeocha and Olusegun Odebunmi have stepped down for Hon. Gbajabiamila.

The announcement was made by the Director General of the Gbajabiamila/Wase campaign council, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin.

He also said the South-east caucus under the leadership of Hon. Pat Asadu has adopted the two APC candidates.

“Unlike in 2015, we have made an inroad into the PDP. The South eastern caucus did not even make a demand. They are only demanding for the development of their region,” Jibrin said.

He said they have decided to do a ceremonial signing to show transparency in the process.

He assured the people that the ninth House will make history as the best in the history of Nigeria.