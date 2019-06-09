Speakership Election: Ensure Igbo are not Marginalised, Ex-Senate Whip Tells Reps-elect 

By Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Roland Owie, has advised in-coming members of the House of Representatives to elect a speaker from the South-East to ensure that the Igbo are not marginalised in the next dispensation.

Senator Owie stated this while speaking on the ambition of Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives. Owie said that the emergence of a speaker from the South-East would balance the Polity and ensure accusations of marginalisation and exclusion of the South-East stop.

Senator Owie further said that it would be unjust to deny the South-East the speakership of the House when the North-West and the South-West had produced the President and Vice President respectively. He added that it was also clear that the North-East would produce the President of Senate and wondered why Nigeria would keep the Igbo out of leadership positions in the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

He warned that the South-East would be restive and agitated if nobody from there was in Government. Senator Owie expressed support to Hon. Nwajiuba insisting that Nwajiuba’s emergence as speaker would calm nerves in the South-East and help in bringing all sections of Nigeria together for national development.

The former Chief whip pleaded with the South-West to support a South-East speaker for equity and fairness in the Country. He posited that since the Vice President was from the south-West, the yorubas should be content with that and make sacrifice for National Unity by allowing the South-East take over the leadership of the House of Representatives.

Nwajiuba’s ambition to become the next speaker of the House of Representatives, yesterday, received a boost following support from the Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the five states of the South-East. In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Chairmen pleaded with him “to passionately look into the zoning arrangement of principal officers’ positions at the National Assembly by our great party. It is our sincere belief that South-East should be accommodated in the spirit of one indivisible Nigeria.”

Similarly, a group known as the South-East equity Alliance visited the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, and pleaded that APC supports Hon. Nwajiuba’s ambition.

The Chuba Okadigbo Rainbow Organization has also pleaded with President Buhari and the APC leadership to allow Hon. Nwajiuba become speaker in the interest of fairness. The National Chairman of the Group, Okoroma describes Hon. Nwajiuba as a true APC man who would work harmoniously with the Executive and his colleagues to build the Nation.