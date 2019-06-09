Olusegun Osoba’s Rising Profile

If there is any man who is presently enjoying himself as a political gladiator in the country at the moment, he is no other person than the former executive governor of Ogun State and the Akinrogun of Egbaland.

The journalist-cum-politician’s profile in recent time is currently reaching to the skies, thank God for the current political situations in the gateway state.

Many will recall the political persecution the political gladiator suffered in the hands of Ibikunle Amosun, the immediate past governor of the state.

But for providence, Osoba’s political career would have died an untimely death in the hands of Amosun.

Like a true fighter, he has always emerged a hero. Perhaps, this explains why he has, once again, become a reference point and a colossus in the game today.

Since Amosun lost out in the political game plan in Ogun, with the defeat suffered by his preferred candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, the respected politician is back in reckoning.

It was gathered that his Government Reservation Area home in Abeokuta has fast become a Mecca visited daily by his loyalists, political associates as well as those who need favours from the newly sworn in governor, Dapo Abiodun, whom we hear has his ears.

Before now, many could not hide their dismay when Amosun deliberately rubbished him.

In 2011, Amosun, in his bid to realize his political ambition, was reportedly on bended knees, begging to be accepted into the fold of the Action Congress of Nigeria, A.C.N.

As proof that he was ready to toe the line of the party, he threw in his weight behind Amosun, thereby making him coast home to victory over Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, who was the preferred candidate of Gbenga Daniel, a former governor of the state and even former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s candidate, Olurin.

But not long after he took over the reins of power in the state, he called everybody’s bluff. It was as if he was on a revenge mission, and he hijacked the existing structure in the state.

This crisis snowballed to the extent that the former Daily Times Managing Director moved to another party, Social Democratic Party, towards the 2015 general election.

After intervention from different quarters, there was a semblance of peace between both politicians. But critics maintained that the relationship could be likened to that of a cat and mouse.