Foundation Awards Scholarships to 121 Students at ATBU

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A total of 121 indigent students from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi have benefited from the Nura Manu foundation.

The Nura Manu Soro foundation is a non Governmental Organization and created chiefly to Support Orphan and less privileged people in the society.

The Foundation belonging to the famous philanthropist and businessman in Bauchi state, Alhaji Nura Manu Soro, has also concluded plans to pay tuition fees for another set of indigent students from the Federal Polytechnic(FedPoly) and Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic(ATAP), both in Bauchi.

Chairman of the foundation, Alhaji Nura Manu Soro, disclosed this Saturday while interacting with the beneficiaries from ATBU who paid him a thank you visit at his residence.

Alhaji Nura explained that 116 out of the beneficiaries are degree students while the remaining five were supported to enroll into masters degree programmes adding that the foundation has also received 70 applications from students of the federal Polytechnic Bauchi even as the exercise is ongoing.

He said the gesture was a little way of putting smiles on the faces of citizens and giving back to the community.

According to him,“It is true that we are in difficult times, but we shall continue to make determined efforts to better the lives of our people. That is why this gesture covers Bauchi state indigent pupils/students from Primary and secondary schools as well as those in tertiary institutions across the country”.

Alhaji Nura promised that the gesture would not be restricted to only tertiary institutions in the state but will be extended to all needy indigents of the state studying in various schools across the country.

The business tycoon who emphasisd that the scholarship being awarded by the foundation was purely for tuition, noted that it was meant for students that secured admissions into tertiary institutions but cannot pay registration fees.

He explained that,” Both applications, selections and verification will be carried out through a local committee. At the tertiary level, it includes students, religious leaders and a representative from students affairs office. Applicants should write the names of their three referees who must be known people in their localities”.

He said” Further verification is to be carried out at the foundation Secretariat. The foundation is purely cashless and makes payments directly to schools accounts and not individuals”.

Nura said forms had been distibuted to emirs, district heads, local government Secretariats and students affairs offices of schools across the state for the less privileged students.

Speaking to THISDAY, a friend of the foundation, Kamalu Hussaini, said the programme was in line with Alhaji Nura Manu Soro’s vision of philanthropy and commitment to continuously empower the less privileged people of the state through initiating and carrying out laudable programmes that are intended to better the lives of the people.

“Alhaji Nura has distinguished himself in service to leadership and humanity as he has continued to build and empower indigent and vulnerable people in the society, as well as offered humanitarian services to the less privileged in our society.