Emir Sanusi Responds to Query

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has responded to the query issued to him by Kano state government over an alleged misappropriation of N3.4bn.

Sanusi’s response came on a day chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi, and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, brokered peace between the emir and Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Sanusi’s response to the query was accompanied by a letter signed by Abba Yusuf, acting Secretary of Kano Emirate Council, dated 7th June ,2019.

The letter obtained by THISDAY in Kano on Saturday, exonerated the emir from alleged misappropriation of emirate funds.

The letter reads: “ I am directed to refer to your letter NO. SSG/OFF/03/V.I/ dated June 6th, 2019 to which was attached a copy of the report of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission containing some allegations of financial misappropriation of the sum of N3.4 Billion by the Kano Emirate Council.”

In the letter, the emirate council said, “You may wish to note that at the time His Highness was appointed Sarkin Kano, the exact amount in the account of Kano Emirate Council was N1,893,378,927,38 (One billion eight hundred and ninety three million, three hundred and seventy eight thousand, nine hundred and twenty seven naira, thirty eight kobo only).

“It is also important to note that His Highness, Sarkin Kano is not the accounting officer of the Kano Emirate Council , but the secretary of the council.”

“We thank you for given us the opportunity to respond to the various allegations contained in the report and accordingly give our responses as per the attached,“ it concluded.