60 APC Senators-elect Endorse Lawan for Senate President

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Sixty out of the 62 Senators-elect of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have endorsed the candidature of former Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, for the Ninth Senate President.

The endorsement was announced by the Secretary to the Ahmad Lawan for Senate President Campaign Group, Senator Barau Jibrin, at a news conference in Abuja.

Jibrin who in the company of 30 Senators-elect read out the names of the APC Senators-elect who endorsed Lawan added that the only Young Peoples Party (YPP) Senator-elect Ifeanyi Ubah also endorsed Lawan.

Details later…