2,000 Bulls for Borno Youths

Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has said that youth employment was perhaps the most portent antidote to radicalisation and as such crucial to sustaining peace in volatile regions like northeast Nigeria. FAO and European Union Trust Fund (EUTF) have started a scheme aimed at building the economy of youth in troubled Borno State with distribution of 2,000 bulls before the end of 2020. As of May 2019, FAO had already distributed a bull each to 450 youth in Jere, Konduga, Mafa and Dikwa Local Government Areas (LGA) of Borno State. In a statement on Friday, Suffyan Koroma, FAO Representative in Nigeria, said: “Through these bulls and other livestock, the livestock value chain in the state, which has been affected by the conflict, can be restored and youth will be at the helm of this restoration.” The statement revealed: “In Borno, conflict-affected youth are being supported for employment and income generation through an agriculture support programme funded by the European Union Trust Fund (EUTF).

As part of the programme, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) recently launched a massive livestock restocking campaign, chiefly targeting vulnerable youth and women in the State. As of May 2019, FAO has distributed a bull each to 450 youth in Jere, Konduga, Mafa and Dikwa Local Government Areas (LGA). In all, 2 000 bulls will be distributed to Borno’s youth by 2020. The statement read that: “FAO hopes that its livestock restocking programme in Borno will revive pastoral livelihoods, boost employment and enhance income generation. Under the EUTF project, 4 500 women-headed households are targeted for goats (three females and a male) distribution and 2,000 youths are targeted for bull distribution. 24 000 pullets will as well be distributed to 2,000 women in the state, each woman will get 10 pullets and two cockerels. These inputs will significantly contribute to restoration of agricultural livelihoods in the state, boost household nutrition and income generation.”