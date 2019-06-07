‘Live-in Desires’ Exhibition Opens in Lagos

Yinka Olatunbosun

At the close of work next Tuesday, art connoisseurs in Lagos will witness the opening of a group exhibition of photography called “Live-in Desires.” A group of emerging Nigerian photographers from multiple perspectives in relation to their environment and living spaces in Lagos. No doubt, Lagos has become a 21st century urban phenomenon, organic in its nature and evolution. It’s a city full of energy.

It is against this background that the Goethe Institut, Nigeria in collaboration with Nlele Institute and Freedom Park, Lagos organize this rare show which will run till July 11. The participating artists will look at the theme of desires from diverse perspectives, examining different elements of the concept including the subjective, surreal and the pragmatic. They will discuss identities, connections or affiliations to changes in the evolution of neighborhoods brought about by radical shifts in policies and perspectives.

The participating artists include Ebun Akinbo, Ayanfe Olarinde, Ralph Eluehike, Oluwawaheed Kayode, Isreal Aigberadion, Omoregie Osakpolor, Obasola Bamigbola, Adedolapo George, Eniola Odunuga, Segun Adewusi, Sonayon Thomas and Christopher Nelson Obuh.