CAF President Ahmad Questioned by French Authorities

Confederation of African Football (CAF), President Ahmad, was being questioned by French authorities in Thursday morning, world football’s governing body FIFA has announced.

Ahmad, a former Madagascar cabinet minister was reported last month to FIFA’s Ethics Committee for alleged corruption and sexual harassment by sacked CAF’s General Secretary, Amr Fahmy.

Among the allegations are claims Ahmad forced CAF to buy sports equipment through a French company rather than directly from manufacturers and at inflated prices.

“FIFA is unaware of the details surrounding this investigation and is therefore not in a position to make any comment on it specifically,” FIFA said in a statement.

“FIFA is asking the French authorities for any information that might be relevant to investigations taking place within its Ethics Committee.”