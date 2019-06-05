Old Mutual Marks 174th Anniversary

Pan-African insurer, Old Mutual Limited, recently marked its 174th anniversary of providing insurance, savings, investment, lending and banking solutions to over 11.3 million customers in 13 African countries and China.

As part of the activities marking the anniversary, it’s Nigerian subsidiary, Old Mutual General Insurance Company Nigeria Limited and Old Mutual Nigeria Life Assurance Company, organised a forum with the theme: “Empowering Africa: The time is Now to do great things!”

The event, which took place in Lagos, was aimed at celebrating Old Mutual’s deep African roots and its commitment to championing financial inclusion, education and prosperity in Nigeria and on the continent.

Addressing the guests at the event, the Managing Director, Old Mutual Life Assurance, Keith Alford, said Old Mutual began operations in Cape Town in 1845 and now offers life protection, general insurance, savings, investments, lending and banking solutions to 11.3 million in 13 African countries and China.

He said Old Mutual began operation in Nigeria in March 2013, having acquired the majority stake in Oceanic Life Assurance Company.

According to him, in January 2014, Old Mutual also acquired a majority stake in Oceanic General Insurance Limited thereby offering both life and general insurance solutions tailored to meet unique individual and corporate client’s needs.

He said since its entry into the Nigerian market, Old Mutual has leveraged its proud heritage and expertise, launching a wide range of insurance solutions tailored to meet unique needs of Nigerian’s insurable population and corporate clients’.

“The significance of this milestone anniversary is not lost on us. We understand that our customers and indeed all our stakeholders expect to draw from the wisdom, knowhow and technical capabilities that come with our longevity.

“Having had a long-standing commitment to making positive impact in the communities and countries where we operate, we know that the Old Mutual brand is trusted for its strong track record of championing a positive and rewarding future, and we intend to deepen and demonstrate these values for more decades to come.”