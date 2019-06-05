Group Empowers Female Entrepreneurs

Hamid Ayodeji

The International Trade Centre (ITC) and the UPS have announced a series of training seminars and workshops for women business owners, as part of the Nigeria chapter of ITC’s SheTrades initiative.

The collaboration aims to increase the participation of women-owned businesses in trade by improving their competitiveness, providing solutions for trade logistics and strengthening their support ecosystem to generate business opportunities.

By bringing together UPS’s smart global logistics network and unparalleled knowledge in reaching the global markets with the grassroots networks of its partners, the UPS Women Exporters Program is helping the ITC SheTrades initiative to reach its goal of bringing 3 million women-owned businesses into international trade by 2021.

“Creating higher value entrepreneurship will benefit the society as a whole. Lowering the barriers faced by women entrepreneurs and helping them connect to a global value chain will bolster economic growth and stimulate long-term benefits for the region. As more women pursue education and move into careers dominated by men, younger girls will have role models to show them new opportunities,” a statement quoted UPS’ Managing Director West Africa, Mark Martyn-Fisher to have said.

“Focusing on women’s education is a key investment for developing nations as female education rates are directly correlated with national economic growth. “We’re delighted to partner with ITC, on the SheTrades initiative and bring UPS’s 112 years of logistics expertise serving 220 countries and territories to enable more women entrepreneurs to get access to necessary trainings to help them succeed and grow their businesses internationally.”