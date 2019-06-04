WARIF Organises Vocational Skills Training for Secondary School StudentS

Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) has trained over 120 Secondary School students on various vocational skills in the first edition of its WARIF Student Empowerment Programme. The training, which was held recently, is part of WARIF’s drive to equip young girls, faced with challenges of maintaining a school education, with additional skill sets necessary to become empowered and financially independent.

The training brought together experts in Makeup, Shoe Making, Fascinator Craft, Jewelry, Baking and Soap Making to teach students on how to learn and become experts insuch skills, so as to generate an income for themselves. This initiative by WARIFfurther enforces the organisation’s commitment to reducing the prevalence of sexual abuse following a sizable record of survivors whose perpetrators are well known and trusted individuals, most of whom survivors are financially dependent upon.

Speaking on the relevance of the training Dr. Kemi Da Silva Ibru, Founder of WARIF stated that vocational skills training is one of the key ways of tackling the issue of financial independence of sexual abuse survivors; “The program serves to empower young girls and women and to address the issue of the financial gap that exists with women who are in abusive relationships and situations but may not have a vocational skills set and are forced to remain and make poor choices due to this financial constraint.” she added.

In addition to the skills acquisition programme organized by WARIF, the organization also operates a Sexual Assault Referral Centre, a safe and secure facility, where all can walk in and where trained staff are available to provide support to survivors through free medical care, legal aid, psycho-social counseling and social welfare with the sole purpose of helping survivors overcome and heal from these traumatic events and ultimately live an independent life free from trauma. Survivors can also contact the Centrethrough a24-hour confidential helpline (08092100009) for immediate assistance, counseling and support.

WARIF since its establishment has collaborated with governmental and non-governmental organizations to provide added services to survivors. It will continue to target the intervention and treatment of survivors of sexual violence as well as providing effective preventive measures in reducing the problem of Rape and Sexual Violence.