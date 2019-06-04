French Open: Djokovic Becomes First Man to Reach 10th Consecutive Q’finals

Top seed Novak Djokovic created a piece of French Open history by becoming the first man to reach a 10th consecutive quarter-final after a routine win over Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff.

The 32-year-old Serb, aiming to hold all four Grand Slams at the same time won 6-3 6-2 6-2 in one hour 33 minutes.

Djokovic, who has not dropped a set at this year’s Roland Garros, said he was happy to be “cruising along”.

“I’m really pleased with every aspect of my game,” he added.

“So everything is coming together beautifully.

“I reached the quarter-finals and played as closest to my best tennis on clay as I think I can be at the moment.”

Djokovic will face fifth seed Alexander Zverev in the last eight after the German beat Italian ninth seed Fabio Fognini in four sets.

Zverev, 22, lost the opening set but recovered to win 3-6 6-2 6-2 7-6 (7-5) and make the quarter-finals for the second year running in Paris – the only place he has reached the last eight of a Grand Slam.

After winning the Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open titles, Djokovic is aiming to hold all four majors at the same time by claiming the French Open for a second time.

The 15-time major winner previously achieved the feat when he claimed his maiden Roland Garros title in 2016, which saw him become only the eighth man to complete a career Grand Slam.

But 12 months ago, after form and fitness problems, the possibility of Djokovic putting himself in this position again seemed unlikely.

Despite his recent dominance, the world number one has insisted 11-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal must again be considered the favourite.

However, it is hard to separate the two top seeds judging by Djokovic’s ruthless performances – he has strolled to the last eight, albeit against opponents with an average ranking of 85.

Against Struff, Djokovic took his second break point of the match at 4-3, ending the world number 45’s resistance by putting away an overhead after he left the German scrambling in a baseline rally.

From there it was one-way traffic as Djokovic outclassed his opponent, winning 11 of the next 13 games to move two sets ahead and with a double break in the third.

Djokovic’s power and placement was simply too much for Struff, who could not convert a break point in what proved to be final game as the Serb upped the tempo again to seal victory.