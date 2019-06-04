Don’t Drag Us into Your Crisis, PDP Tells APC

By Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to face its self-inflicted woes instead of seeking a face-saving measure by dragging the name of the PDP into its internal crisis.

The PDP noted that the APC, by bringing out its dirty linen to the market place at this time, had again demonstrated its insensitivity and contempt for the feelings of Nigerians.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party said that It was most reprehensible that after pushing Nigerians into anguish and economic misery, the APC will not allow the people to celebrate the end of Ramadan in peace.

According to the statement, “It is imperative to state that the PDP, as a responsible party, will not join the APC in its shameless dance, yet, the APC must know that it must answer for its failures, depravities and unrestrained looting of our national treasury in the last four years.

“This is the same APC, whose National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, confirmed as a sanctuary of looters and unpatriotic people, when he declared that, “once you join the APC, your sins are forgiven”, the PDP statement said.

The party further said that it had also become clear to Nigerians that the APC was fixated on the PDP and had become feverish by the reinvention of the PDP to serve the interest of the people.

This, it said, is in addition to the fact that majority of Nigerians now believe more in PDP, after seeing through the lies, deceit and failures of the APC and its government.

PDP therefore said, “The APC must face the truism that having divided our people, wrecked our once robust economy, returned our nation to a debtor status and brought so much misery to the extent that our compatriots now resort to suicide and slavery mission abroad as options, Nigerians cannot continue to lend it any support.

“The determined optimism expressed by majority of Nigerians for the retrieval of our stolen Presidential mandate at the tribunal as well as the spontaneous jubilation across the country over the victory of the PDP in state governorship elections shows that the people are eager to have the PDP back at the saddle of governance.

“This is because, while in office, the PDP, as a people-oriented party, remained dedicated to the wellbeing of the people.

“The PDP administration salvaged our nation from a pariah status, paid off our foreign debts, grew the economy to become one of the fastest growing economies on the world map, revolutionized our aviation, telecommunication, automobile, education, agriculture, sports, entertainment, health, housing, railway, power and other critical sectors of our economy for the good of the people”, PDP said.

The main opposition party said that while in power, it strengthened democratic institutions, created anti-graft agencies, equipped security agencies, engendered equity and social justice, while it maintained a strict adherence to rule of law, respect for the rights of citizens and provided electoral reforms that guaranteed credible elections in our country.

The statement said that Nigerians were saddened that the incompetent, divisive, vindictive and deceitful APC had reversed all the gains achieved by the PDP in a space of four years, adding, “If anything, the APC has only succeeded in bringing economic misery, escalated insecurity, piling foreign debts, dilapidated infrastructure and despondency in our country”.

The PDP therefore counseled the APC to seek restitution for the misery it had caused the nation instead of always looking for scapegoats where none exists.