World Bicycle Day: FRSC Advocates Creation of Bicycle Lanes

By Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), Ali Sule Tanimu, has called on state governments to create bicycle lanes across the country to enable bicycle riders move without encumbrance.

Tanimu, who disclosed this in an event to mark the United Nations (UN) World Bicycle Day, also called on policymakers to include cycling in the national and sub-national cross-cutting development strategy and budgeting in order to boost cycling in the country.

THISDAY reports that the UN General Assembly had on April 2018, declared June 3 as the International World Bicycle Day, describing it as affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit means of transportation.

The Katsina FRSC boss, who led his officers on a bicycle ride to Katsina State Television to celebrate the day on Monday, said the UN World Bicycle Day would help to resuscitate the culture of cycling in Nigeria and improve healthy living.

According to him, “Riding a bicycle is not a sign of poverty but people are afraid they will lose their lives because motorists are impatient people. So, motorists should consider cyclists as part of the road users and give them right of way to share the road.

“Also, states are encouraged to re-engineer the urban roads to provide bicycle lanes and cycling facilities to meet up with modern traffic. Cycling parking facilities are therefore needed at public premises such as secretariats, bus stop and worship centres.”

While describing Amsterdam as the most bicycle-friendly nation in the world, the FRSC commander said the country has 16.6 million people with 16.5 million bicycles and 400 kilometres road of bicycle lanes, hence the need for Nigeria to emulate her.

He implored other Nigerians to be part of the cycling team, adding that the sport has full capacity to improve the physical and mental well-being of an individual.

Addressing the officers, the General Manager, Katsina State Television, Sani Garba, advocated mobility system that will make cycling a safe and reliable means of transport among Nigerians.

He, however, commended FRSC for creating awareness for the public to take up cycling instead of car driving within cities, saying the media would continue to partner with the corporation to ensure an accident-free society.

Meanwhile, bicycle riders came out in large numbers during the event to raise awareness on cycling and the need to create pathways for cyclists to move without impediment across Katsina metropolis.