Vice Chairmen Kick against Dissolution of Local Councils

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGOVC) has condemned the dissolution of local government councils by some state governors, describing the action as illegal and unconstitutional.

In a statement issued in Abuja, ALGOVC asked the governors of Oyo, Gombe and Zamfara states to immediately rescind the decision and restore the sacked council chairmen.

The statement was signed by its National Chairman, Hon. Lawrence Onuchukwu.

Onuchukwu, who is also the Vice Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), asked the three state governors to rescind the decision, adding that his association was prepared to pursue all legal channels for redress if the governors refuse to revert to the status quo ante.

He also expressed confidence that the dissolution of the local government councils would be reversed, saying the governors were ill-advised to take the decision.

He insisted that ALGOVC is banking on a pronouncement made by the Supreme Court in 2016 that that no governor-elect has the constitutional power to dissolve an elected council administration and replace it with caretaker committee.