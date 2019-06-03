Troops Arrest Five Bandits in Katsina

The Nigerian Army said that troops have arrested five bandits/kidnappers who have been terrorising villagers in Katsina State.

Its spokesman, Col. Sagir Musa said in a statement that the arrest followed credible intelligence received by troops of Exercise Harbin Kunama III on the activities of the bandits in the area.

“Following credible information received from good Samaritans about bandits/ kidnappers’ syndicate that have been terrorising Funtua -Faskari surrounding villages, troops of 17 Brigade Nigerian Army, on Exercise HARBIN KUNAMA 111, deployed at Faskari in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, have conducted a successful Cordon and Search as well as raid operations at Sheme village, Ruwan Godiya forest and surrounding localities.

“The operations resulted in the arrest of five kidnappers behind Sheme village, along Ruwan-Godiya forest axis. At the moment, patrols are ongoing in the neighbouring suspected bandits’ hideouts.

“During preliminary investigation, the apprehended suspects confessed to have been involved in the recorded kidnapping incidents in the general area, as well as sending their victims to their ring leaders that are based in the deep forest at Ruwan-Godiya.

“Consequently, troops further exploited deep into Ruwan-Godiya Forest setting Bandits/Kidnappers hideouts on fire.

“Troops continued to dominate the area with patrols, to deny the bandits/kidnappers freedom of action,” he explained.