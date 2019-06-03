TECNO Unveils New Smartphone in Nigeria

Emma Okonji

TECNO has unveiled a new addition to its Pouvoir series which is known for its huge battery capacity.

The new TECNO smartphone, Pouvoir 3, features an enormous 5,000mAH battery for users to enjoy four days of non-stop fun and usage in just a single charge, designed truly for Nigerians.

Highlighting the key features of the Pouvoir 3 in relation to its numerous benefits for the user, PR and Strategic Partnership Manager, TECNO, Jesse Oguntimehin said: “Being from the stables of the Pouvoir series that is known for its incredible battery capacity and performance, the Pouvoir 3 proudly delivers on battery life, with four days uninterrupted stand-by performance. With the 5000mAh battery being the focal point, the Pouvoir 3 device takes the user to a place of utmost comfort and satisfaction with an impressive battery charge that can last for an extremely long time.”

The new powerful addition to the Pouvoir family comes with a high performing glossy design that is light weight, slimmer and sleeker than its predecessors. The device also comes with a 6.2-inch notch screen and super full view that projects images better –which is a substantial improvement from its predecessor, the Pouvoir 2.

The Pouvoir 3 is integrated with new age smartphone tech and is packed with an exemplary array of new features such as: Face Unlock, Fingerprint Sensor for optimised security, AR emoji, wireless FM radio, among others.

Speaking on other fascinating features of the smartphone, Oguntimehin said: “The new TECNO Pouvoir 3 comes with a 13MP front camera and 13MP rear camera, has a large internal storage of 32GB ROM+ 2GB RAM and runs on Android 8.1 OS based on HiOS 4.1, which guarantees an overall fluid performance.

TECNO Pouvoir 3 comes in 3 distinct colors: Midnight Black, Champagne Gold and Aqua Blue and is currently on sale at every authorised TECNO retail store nationwide.

“Pouvoir fans can also win big in the TECNO Pouvoir 3 Promotion. The Promo runs from 20th May, 2019 to 8th June, 2019. To be part of this promo, visit any TECNO exclusive store and buy Pouvoir 3, collect your scratch card and scratch it.”