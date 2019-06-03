Sigma Pensions Pledges Improved Services

Nume Ekeghe

For retirees to have a better service and prompt payment of their pensions fund, they need to register with Sigma Pensions, a firm that is eager and ready to provide the needed prompt services as well as making the retirees happy always.

Speaking to retirees at a one-day forum held in Owerri, the Imo state capital, recently, the Head, Relationship Management, Business Development Division -East Sigma Pension, Mrs. Ophelia Alex-Iwuanyanwu, noted that the welfare of retirees and prospective retirees was their business.

According to her, over the years, “we have strived to improve our service delivery to you. We are determined to initiate fresh ideas of how to compete for you.

“We do not want to assume that what we are doing is good enough for you as we constantly want to do better.

Alex-Iwuanyanwu added: “Our promise to you has always been that we will work for you providing real and consistent returns on your pension contributions with us,” adding “we have no intentions of taking unnecessary risk, neither do we have intentions of relinquishing this promise to you”.

She further said: “Today we have staff of the Pension Commission here to tell us of some of the things the commission is doing to ensure that things are easier for you retirees, for you as contributors and for us as administrators to ensure the contributory pension scheme (CPS) is a continuous success”.

In his contribution, Mrs. Ngozi Ebili, a retiree from the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) observed that before the sensitisation programme some of their members had gone to other pensions schemes, even though they were not getting better services there than Sigma, but praised the organisers of the workshop for bringing the event closer to them in Owerri, even though the event was meant for the South East zone.

She said, “we wish the seminar will be regular so that we will be on the know of what is happening to our contributions.

“I am proud of Sigma Pensions because we receive our alerts before the end of every month. We want them to continue.”

For another retiree from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Peter Osuji said: “It is a very good development to have brought the seminar to Owerri. Its benefits are overwhelming. Since I registered with Sigma Pensions as my Pension Fund Administrators (PFA), I have been enjoying their services. They are very wonderful people. Their customer relationship is excellent so I want them to keep the flag flying”.