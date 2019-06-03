Imo Police Arrest Three over Invasion of Okorocha’s Bedroom

The Police in Imo State said they have arrested three domestic staff of the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, over the invasion of his bedroom in the early hours of Saturday.

While Okorocha was in his Spibat House in Owerri, his village House in Ogboko in the Ideato South Local Government Area of the state was invaded by yet-to-be identified hoodlums.

The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, said the operatives of his command had swung into action immediately after the incident.

The CP said that the preliminary investigation carried out by the command showed that “it was an internal sabotage.”

According to him, three domestic staff of the governor, including one of the cooks, have been arrested by the Police.

Ladodo said that the CCTV footage obtained by the Police showed that the act, which led to the invasion of Okorocha’s bedroom, was masterminded by those working in the house.

The CP said, “We have arrested three domestic staff of the immediate past governor.

“Preliminary investigation carried out by us showed that the invasion was carried out by those who are working there.

“We have obtained the CCTV footage in the house and that has helped our investigation.

“The footage showed that the invasion was purely an internal sabotage. “We have arrested three domestic staff. We also arrested the cook.

“I want to assure Imo people that we are on top of the situation and we are doing everything possible to ensure that nothing is left undone in making sure that justice prevails.”