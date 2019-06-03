Access Bank, Others Win Awards

Raheem Akingbolu

A cross section of leading brands in Nigeria, cutting across major sectors of the economy recently emerged winners in the maiden edition of the BrandCom Awards held in Lagos.

Some of the winning brands that were rated based on professionalism, innovations and creativity, included MTN Nigeria, Access Bank, Domino’s and Indomie noodles.

Speaking on the awards, the convener of the award, which was a subset of Brandcomfest, Joshua Ajayi said the platform came to fore following calls for years from stakeholders in the IMC industry that felt there is so much more that needs to be done in that regards.

“For years, many stakeholders have reached us at Brand Communicator, asking why we do not have a platform that recognises and rewards excellence in this very vibrant industry.

“Distinguished guests, we shied away from this onerous responsibility to concentrate on projecting the industry as we felt there are enough platforms for this already. However, we have also been inundated with complaints about the falling integrity of awards in recent times where recognition is reserved for the highest bidder rather than merit which should be the norm.

“At Brand Communicator, we felt this industry deserves better, hence we came up with the BRANDCOM Awards. In line with our tagline of Prestige, Integrity and Credibility, we had a panel of assessors set up to painstakingly review our nominations. The result is all the agencies, brands and individuals here present to receive one form of recognition or the other,” he said.

In the brand category, GTBank was awarded Commercial Bank Brand of the Year, while Access Bank carted away two awards – SME Friendly Bank of the Year and Best Brand in Sustainability. LAPO Microfinance got awarded Microfinance Bank Brand of the Year; Tecno, Mobile Phone Brand of the Year; Haier Thermocool, Home Appliance Brand of the Year; Pepsi, Carbonated Soft Drink of the Year; Dano, Dairy Brand of the Year; Milo, Beverage Drink Brand of the Year; MTN, Telecom Brand of the Year (Voice) and Airtel, Telecom Brand of the Year (Data), among several others.