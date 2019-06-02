Explore Business Opportunities in W’Africa, Ohuabunwa Tells Entrepreneurs

Uchechukwu Nnaike

The President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Mr. Sam Ohuabunwa has urged entrepreneurs seeking to expand their businesses and gain international exposure to consider West Africa citing various opportunities in the sub-region.

He gave the advice at a news conference to announce the forthcoming business seminars of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) Nigeria, Southwest District 3, Lagos.

Ohuabunwa, former Chief Executive Officer of Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc and currently Managing Director of Starteams Limited, said instead of going to the United Kingdom and United States, where there are a number of conditions to be met and restrictions, it was easier to export goods and services to West African countries where access was not restricted and no visa is required to travel.

The seminars will focus on “Achieving Business Growth in Today’s Economy’ and ‘Imperatives for Building Modern Businesses.” It will hold simultaneously on June 7-8, 2019 at the Academy Guest House and Events Hall, Agidingbi and Lagos Sheraton Hotels and Towers, Ikeja.

Also at the conference, the Chairman, Annual Business Seminar, Edward Eworo said the seminars would be a platform for the public to tap from the knowledge of erudite and tested scholars, as well as practicing business moguls, who would deliver lectures and offer practicable solutions to their business challenges in a dicey economy.

Also, the FGBMFI District Coordinator, Mr. Fola Aguda stressed the need for entrepreneurs to learn modern techniques in a changing business environment, adding that the interactions at the seminars will make this possible.

He said beyond prayers, the fellowship has provided opportunities like the seminars for cross-fertilisation of ideas for the public.

An industrialist, Charles Aladewolu said the idea behind the seminars is to add value to people and their businesses, as well as to solve problems for businessmen and women.

Some of the resource persons at the seminars include Adeniyi Ogunnusi, Mr. Tom Ogboi, Prof. Pat Utomi, Dr. Jude Ememe, Mr. Fola Aguda, among others.