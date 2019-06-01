Obaseki assures on completion of Uromi-Ugboha water reticulation project

…pledges more commitment to EU-funded projects

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured residents of Edo Central of the completion of the Uromi-Ugboha water reticulation project, to solve the decades-old water problem in the area.

The governor gave the assurance while receiving three vehicles donated by the European Union (EU) to the state government as part of collaboration between Edo State and the EU for the Niger Delta Support Programme for Water and Sanitation.

Obaseki said the state has contributed close to N1.4 billion as counterpart funding to EU programme, “Under the EU programme, we have contributed close to N1.4billion as counterpart fund based on which they gave us the balance of 70 per cent and that contribution has been transformational in terms of providing water for our people.

“The Ugboha water works is ready and we are reticulating to Uromi now. We are going to be metering water in cities like Uromi and other cities where water is hard to come by in the last several decades.”

He expressed appreciation to the EU for their commitment and dedication in partnering with the state, noting that the hardware component of the vehicles (Two Hilux vehicles and an 18 seater bus) will facilitate and expedite development in the state.

While presenting the vehicles to Governor Obaseki, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, Mrs. Akongie Oboh, said the vehicles were provided by the EU.