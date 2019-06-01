Group Calls for Recall of Retired NNPC Top Shot

Sam Ekpe



The Okpontakasi Youth Vanguard in Rivers State has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, requesting for his directive to recall Mrs. Esther Nnamdi Ogbue the former Managing Director of NNPC Retail Ltd.

In their letter to the President dated 30th May, 2019 titled case of Premature Retirement of Mrs Esther Nnamdi Ogbue, Former MD NNPC Retail Ltd, signed by his National President Prince Jovan J.I the group asserted that Mrs. Ogbue was retired prematurely for a matter she was investigated and absolved of any wrong doing. They recalled that sometime in 2017 there was a case of diversion of Petroleum Products belonging to the NNPC.

The report was made to the EFCC, DSS and other relevant Government Agencies by Mrs. Ogbue the Managing Director. They alleged that after due investigation the contractor was found culpable and compelled to remit over N2 billion to the account of the NNPC. The group further claimed that the National Assembly also conducted an investigative hearing into the disappearance of the products and recommended that Mrs Ogbue should be recalled from suspension while the EFCC and DSS did not indict her in their reports.

They regretted that instead of commending Mrs. Ogbue’s patriotic action she was prematurely retired from the services of the company and requested the President to recall her in the interest of fairness, equity and justice. “Mrs. Ogbue should not suffer for her whistle blowing efforts” they concluded.