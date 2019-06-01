Ebie is New Delta SSG as Okowa Makes First Appointments

Edevbie is Chief of Staff

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba



Primary and Secondary Education Commissioner in the immediate past State Executive Council in Delta State, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, was on Friday appointed the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG) by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Ebie, who is a lawyer, is one of the three first appointments by Dr. Okowa barely 48 hours after being inaugurated for a second term as Delta State Governor.

Others the governor announced in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Mr. Edwin Ogidi-Gbegbaje, include Olorogun David Edevbie as the new Chief of Staff and Mr. Funkekeme Solomon as Senior Political Adviser.

Edevbie was immediate past state finance commissioner while Solomon, who waas the state PDP 2019 campaign director-general, is a former state lawmaker and commissioner under the Uduaghan administration.

Ogidi-Gbegbaje in the statement noted that Governor Okowa stated that the appointments would take immediate effect.

Okowa dissolved his cabinet at the state EXCO valedictory meeting a week before he was sworn in for a second term on May 29, 2019.

Nonetheless, the three appointments made by the governor are across the three senatorial districts as Ebie, Edevbie and Solomon hail from Delta North, Delta Central and Delta South senatorial districts, respectively.