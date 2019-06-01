Children’s Day: Bethesda Plans Big for Less Priivileged Children 

Bethesda Child Support Agency, a non-governmental, non-profit organisation, has for the past 18 years been working to ensure that every less privileged child has access to quality education. Bethesda, through the assistance of partners and sponsors, has spearheaded efforts to provide free quality education, school supplies, nutrition, and healthcare to over 5,000 Orphans and Vulnerable Children in Lagos and Ogun States.

One of the campaigners said, “We can take the next potential area boy, armed robber or prostitute off the street by lending a helping hand. For the past 18 years, we have impacted the lives of over 5,000 orphans and vulnerable children through the provision of free quality education.”

The foundation has kicked off an art impression activity that runs till June 27. This is to further push the course of their programmes and give it the audience it requires. Several notable names such as Olu Jacobs, Ajoke Silva, Banky W, Adesuwa Wellington and other personalities have joined this growing initiative.

Bethesda currently has over 1,000 children on its admission’s Wait List and another 500 children who are at risk of dropping out of school. They believe that these children deserve the opportunity to complete their basic education and a chance of achieving their dreams. The Bethesda Lend a Helping Hand campaign seeks to create awareness about the growing scourge of out-of-school and less privileged children in Nigeria, and seek collaborations with philanthropists, the government and private institutions in order to strategically address these issues.