Wike Urges Christian Leaders Participate in Politics

By Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has appealed to Christian leaders to participate in the political process to help in the development of the country.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo at the Government House, Port Harcourt Friday, Wike said Christian Leaders can no longer stay away from the political arena in view of present day realities.

“Continue to pray for us, but encourage your members to participate actively in Politics.

“There is no reason to stand aloof at this time. When religious people are involved in politics, there is always a difference. If they participate, there will be an improvement in the governance process”.

Wike acknowledged the role played by the church in his victory at the polls.

He said his administration Would continue to partner with the church as it works towards the rapid development of the state.

He commended the Anglican Diocese of the Niger Delta North for critical investments and projects that will help in stabilizing the church.

Earlier, the Anglican Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt. Reverend Wisdom Ihunwo, said that the governor’s victory is a loud statement by Rivers people that they appreciate his performance.

He said: “Your electoral victory is a lesson to all to keep faith in all legitimate pursuits”.

While commending the governor for his commitment to a better second term, Bishop Ihunwo prayed God to give the Governor the grace to end well.

Prayers were said for a successful second term for Wike, while the Bishop specifically blessed the governor.