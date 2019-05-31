Red Carpet Time for Eunisell Boot Winner

Preparations for a unique red carpet celebration of the best scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) has reached an advanced stage as leading global chemical and specialty fluid management company, Eunisell, prepares to crown the 2019 Eunisell Boot winner.

Eunisell Boot is the biggest individual award in the NPFL.

With a goal valued at N200,000, the winner’s prize is determined by the total number of goals he scores in the season.

“Eunisell Boot seeks not only to honour the top performer, but to make players work on their game, be more competitive and boost the profile and interest in the domestic league,” said Chika Ikenga, Group Managing Director of Eunisell.

Nigerian International, Junior Lokosa, now with multiple African and Tunisian champions, Esperance, entered the record books as the first winner of Eunisell Boot, in 2018.

Eunisell Boot has propelled Lokosa, who has not only won the Tunisian Super Cup and League with Esperance, but also set to win the prestigious CAF Champions League.

The winner will be crowned at a gala event that will bring together the leading lights in the domestic league.