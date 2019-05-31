NPFL Playoff: Mfon Udoh, Anaemena Target League Title

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) all time highest goal scorer with record 23 goals, Mfon Udoh, finished top on the scorers’ chart this season with ten goals but dismissed suggestions that he maybe under increased pressure to score more during the Super Six Playoffs.

The playoffs is scheduled to kick off June 4 in Lagos with Udoh’s Akwa United competing with five others to determine the 2019 champions after teams played in two groups of 12 teams each. The top three in each group qualified for the playoff.

The others are FC IfeanyiUbah, Enyimba International, Rangers International, Kano Pillars and Lobi Stars.

“I think I have the capabilities to score goals, which I am used to,” Udoh told NPFL website yesterday and added, “I will score in the playoff by God grace but it is not like I am under any pressure to do so.

“If at all there should be any pressure, it should be to win the playoff and become champions of NPFL with Akwa United, knowing fully well my team is yet to win the league before. So, this is an opportunity to do that in grand style”, he declared to www.npfl.ng.

Interestingly, it is not only Mfon’s Akwa United that is targeting to be champions of the 2018/19 season.

Captain of Enyimba FC of Aba, Ifeanyi Anaemena, is also looking forward to winning a second league title with the club after they qualified for the playoff.

Anaemena said it had been a fruitful season for him having scored six goals in the league.

The centre back expressed delight at being a part of the squad that qualified the former champions for another opportunity to enrich their trophy cabinet.

“We are looking forward to the first match of the Championship Playoff against Rangers International. It is going to be a tough game considering the pedigree of the two teams in the NPFL and an oriental derby is always a match where the two teams want to win for pride,” observed Anaemena.

The former Giwa FC of Jos defender concluded by saying that his utmost desire would be to win the league with Enyimba at the end of the Playoff.