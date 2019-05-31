Goethe-Institut, CCA Train Art, Project Managers

Yinka Olatunbosun

The German Cultural Centre, Goethe Institut, Nigeria in collaboration with the Centre for Contemporary Art (CCA) has opened a window of opportunity through a professional development initiative with focus on organisations and projects engaged in culture, arts and civil society.

Nigeria is an important cultural hub on the African continent in the fields of literature, visual arts and film. Still, lack of public funding has ebbed the ecosystem. In spite of this challenge, more gallery spaces, film clubs, street festivals have sprung forth. What seems to be a major concern at the moment is long-term sustainability.

To this end, a workshop consisting of three training modules in Lagos has been designed to support creative, social and cultural entrepreneurs in Nigeria. With a focus on organisational sustainability, the series will engage participants in a comprehensive program of professional development ranging from concept development, funding issues, sponsoring, legal issues to visibility strategies and co-operation building.

The training faculty will be drawn from Nigeria, West Africa and Germany. Participants are expected to have at least two years of professional work experience with project initiatives in the arts, environment and education. The training modules will take place in July, September and October. Today marks the deadline for all applicants.