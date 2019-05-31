CNS: Erection of Places of Worship ‘ll Enhance National Devt

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, Thursday said that the erection of places of worship in the country would enhance national development.

The CNS spoke as he bemoaned the present state of insecurity in the country.

He said insecurity hampered government’s effort at emplacing enduring peace and development over the years, saying that the actions and inactions of many misguided youths contributed to the state of insecurity in the country.

He spoke at the foundation-laying ceremony of places of worship at Navy Town, Asokoro, Abuja.

He said the embarrassing situation called to question the moral conscience of the Nigerian society.

“The erection of places of worship would therefore help build the moral fibre of the citizenry to provide emotional stability and moral courage needed to contribute positively to national development.

“I, therefore, pray that the gracious hands of the Almighty abide with the builders from the beginning to the end of this project,” CNS declared.

Ibas said the Nigerian Navy has consciously channelled great attention to requisite infrastructural development to complement her operational, administrative and welfare objectives.

While noting that deliberate efforts were made in constructing barracks’ accommodation and other welfare projects at various locations within the country, the CNS said the erection of appropriate places of worship within the barracks was equally as germane as the provision of living accommodation and other administrative and operational commitments.

This, he said, was because a balanced level of spiritual maturity was necessary for the military personnel to maintain the required level of conceptual and moral component of their fighting power.

He further stressed that this will enable personnel retain a rational balance needed for the effective employment of their physical competencies, to achieve victory in battle.

While appreciating the clerics that graced the ground- breaking ceremony, CNS said their presence, even at such short notice, bore testimony to their enduring support for the affairs of the Nigerian Navy.

In their remarks, the Directors, Religious Affairs, (Protestant, Roman Catholic, and Islamic), Nigerian Navy, thanked the CNS for his vision and commitment, saying that it was the first time in the history of Nigerian military that foundation-laying ceremony for three worship centres were laid in the same plot of land and at the same time.