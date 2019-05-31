Aero Holds Health Walk to Mark 6oth Anniversary

Oluchi Chibuzor

In a bid to celebrate its 60 years of operations in Nigeria, Aero Contractors recently created awareness on healthy living through its health walk.

The health walk commenced from the company’ head office at Ikeja.

Speaking during the event, the company CEO, Ado Sanusi, said the event was to mark the company’s 60th anniversary and create the needed awareness on health to its workers and clients.

“There are so many things we create awareness on. Apart from healthy living, we also want to tell the public that we are back and 60th years in existence as the oldest aviation company in Nigeria. Throughout the month, we have been having health talks on various ailments and health. We have invited a lot of medical organisations to give us health talks. We are doing free tests on high blood pressure, sugar and other things. We are making awareness on cancer and the rest. We are giving our staff good awareness on healthy eating and rest because a healthy employer is also an assent to the company,” Sanusi said.

On corporate social responsibility, he said it was very important to Aero Contractors.

“We love it and we feel that the society has given us so much and it is time for us to give back to the society.”

Speaking during the airline’s 60th anniversary ceremony in Lagos, Cecilia Ibru, a majority shareholder in Aero Contractors, attributed the current success of the airline to the staff that stayed behind during difficult times.

She however, promised to take back those who abandoned the airline to its fate.

“As we recover, we must forgive those who sent us into the pit in the first place. The story of our recovery process is being told today. The increase in the number of passengers, conduct of C-checks and increase in fleet size show our recovery is steady,” she added.