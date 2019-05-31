3, 480 Patients Benefit from Dogara’s Free Medical Outreach in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

About 3,480 patients have benefitted from a three-day free medical outreach offered by the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, for the people of Bauchi State.

A statement issued yesterday by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Iliya Habila, said of the total number of patient seen for different ailments, 66 cases underwent general surgeries.

Similarly, 51 eye operations were conducted, while 969 reading glasses were issued out to patients with eye problems.

The records also show that over 158 ultra sound scanning were done and 1, 194 patients were seen for various laboratory investigations.

Speaking earlier, Joseph Haruna Kigbu, leader of DoctorsOntheMove-Africa, the organisation which executed the programme, said the exercise was a routine one which Dogara has sustained.

“It is a scheme which has benefitted Bauchi State and the northeast, not just the northeast Nigeria, the whole of the country.

“He has influenced positively with some of the programmes to benefit the very poor in our local communities. Today, we are in Tafawa Balewa General Hospital conducting one in a series of much coverage that we have implemented in the last four years.

“And as you can see, we have many and large crowd of sick patients that are coming from Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro. Some of them are coming from Bauchi town and also Pankshin in Plateau State, all to benefit from the humanitarian gesture from the Speaker, so you can see we are faced with very difficult task already.

“I have seen a 25- year- old young man from Tafawa Balewa that has chronic ulcer of the lower jaw and if it is cancerous, it is not possible to manage it today. They will need to have a biopsy in the teaching hospital that will tell us whether it is chronic inflammation or cancerous. If it is cancer, They will go ahead and to see whether that cancer is chemo sensitive or radio-sensitive.

“So we have to write a referral letter for him, of course he complained that he does not have funds and we knew he doesn’t have funds.

“On behalf of the Speaker, we are donating the sum of N200,000 to facilitate his treatment at the Abubakar Tafawa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

“We have seen patients with huge giant goiter these goiters will be best operated at the teaching hospital. It is not enough to remove the goiter and then leave the patients, it will be inappropriate.

“So the post operating system for such patients warrants intensive care management and this hospital is a secondary level hospital because it is without proper intensive care unit.

So we are looking forward to operating him at the teaching hospital, so that after surgery, they could be managed in the intensive care unit.

“We want to thank the good people of Dass, Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro for coming out in large numbers.

As an organisation, we have passion for work with rural communities.

“We pray that God Almighty will continue to bless him, guide him so that he will continue to stand in the gap for his people and indeed Nigerians.”, he said.