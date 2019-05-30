Senate Holds Valedictory Session June 6

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The 8th Senate which was inaugurated on Tuesday, June 9, 2015 is to hold its valedictory session on Thursday, June 6.

This disclosure was made on Thursday by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, while adjourning plenary.

Ekweremadu, who presided over plenary, had told his colleagues after the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmad Lawan, had moved motion for the adjournment of plenary that the valedictory session of the upper chamber of the National Assembly had been scheduled for June 6 by 10 am.