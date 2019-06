By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Justice Abubakar Musa Sadiq as the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Abuja.

This is sequel to Justice Sadiq’s nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari via a letter written to the Senate for speedy consideration and confirmation of the nominee and read at plenary by Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Details later…