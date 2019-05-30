NIMC Extends National Identity Diaspora Enrolment to US

By Emma Okonji

In continuation of enrolment of Nigerians in the Diaspora into the National Identity Database, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has extended the programme to the United States of America (US).

The enrolment is currently going on in South Africa, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

The NIN enrolment exercise which would involve the demographic and biometrics data capture of all Nigerian citizens residing in the USA, is in collaboration with Thebez Global Resources Ltd, Defcon Systems Limited and National eAuthentication Limited (NeAL), which are Nigerian Companies licensed by NIMC to serve as its agents and carry out enrollment services across the globe with a view to ensuring best-in-class services and inclusivity.

Given reasons for the extension to Nigerians in diaspora, the Director General/CEO of NIMC, Aliyu Aziz, explained that the exercise was in line with NIMC’s mandate to ensure that all Nigerian citizens in Nigeria, those in the diaspora, as well as legal residents in Nigeria were enrolled into the National Identity Database and issued the unique National Identification Number (NIN) to applicants upon successful enrolment.

“The programme will make it easier for Nigerians in Diaspora to be identified, as the Federal Government of Nigeria has made the possession of NIN a mandatory requirement for elections, bank account opening, land transactions, access to legal/health services, acquisition/renewal of the international passport, driver’s license and the ECOWAS travel document, among others,” Aziz said.

According to him, “The programme went live from Tuesday May 28th 2019 in Washington DC at 11900 Parklawn Drive, Suite 160 Rockville, MD 20852. Other locations were it also went live across the United States on Tuesday May 28th were; 1001 Texas Avenue, Suite 5050 (Level 5) Houston, Texas, 9894 Bissonet Street, Suite 745 Houston, and Texas TX 77036.

“It is also expected to go live on Thursday May 30th in 370 Lexington Avenue, Suite 1505, New York, and NY 10017, 336 West 37th Street Suit 500, 5th Floor, New York, and NY 10018. By Friday 31st May, 2019, it will go live in 918 Holcomb Bridge Road, Suite 204 Roswell, Atlanta, Georgia, and GA 30076.”

Additional locations in other cities across the globe where Nigerians reside will be announced in due course, Aziz added.

The Nigerian companies licensed to work with their respective partners across all countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and America to carry out the enrolment of Nigerian adults and children in the diaspora into the National Identity Database (NIDB) are Biosec Solutions Limited, CHAMS Consortium Limited, Defcon Systems Limited, National eAuthentication Limited, Thebez Global Resources and Venn Technology Limited, Aziz further said.