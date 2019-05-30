Niger Courts Sentence 60 to Death

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Not less than 60 people who were prosecuted by the Ministry of Justice were sentenced to death in the last three years, the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Niger State, Mr. Nasara Dan Mallam, has disclosed.

Dan mallam also added that 25 others were sentenced to life imprisonment.

However, none of those sentenced to death were executed because the Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, did not sign the death warrant to put any of those sentenced to death.

He, however, said some of the convicts have appealed their sentences, adding that the ministry duplicated 725 case files and treated 625 original case files.

The former Commissioner said that the state granted over 200 inmates across the state pardon.

On the welfare of staff and those in the judiciary, Dan Mallam said for the first time in the history of the state, judges and magistrates are now enjoying vacation and medical allowances while the judiciary had been enjoying partial autonomy before the present policy. He also boasted of the quality of library the state has.